Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident

Putnam Co. prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident
Putnam Co. prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident(WSAZ with family's permission)
By Eric Fossell and Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Sorsaia, the Putnam County prosecutor, has been assigned as a special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.

Laney Hudson, 13, who was from Huntington, was hit and killed Dec. 30 by a marked cruiser near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington.

Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers recused his office from the case due to potential conflict of interest.

Sorsaia told WSAZ Tuesday evening that if any criminal charges are initiated by his office or West Virginia State Police, those charges would come from those two agencies.

“I am more interested in a thorough investigation than a quick one. I know everyone wants answers, that is a priority. I am meeting with investigators this week, and our condolences to the child’s family and everyone involved.”

Sorsaia said if no criminal charges are determined necessary, a written statement will be issued.

He emphasized that “every little part” of the investigation will be closely examined. While he gave no time frame for the investigation, he said it will not take months and emphasized that it will be thorough.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating if the deputy involved violated any internal policies.

The deputy involved with the incident, who hasn’t been charged, was administered two breathalyzer tests on the scene and then taken to the West Virginia State Police field office for further testing. Investigators say his blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

For previous coverage:

Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident

Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Troopers say sheriff’s deputy not intoxicated

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Putnam County crash
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash
The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.
Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County
House fire in Guyandotte
Five sent to the hospital after fire
Police search for Atkinson.
Deputies searching for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
Mason County murder suspects appear in court

Latest News

Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom leads police on chase
April-like pattern for a few days
First Warning Weather
Audit: Speeding, other issues in W.Va. fleet spurs call for greater oversight
Audit: Speeding, other issues in W.Va. fleet spurs call for greater oversight
Coal truck rollover crash closes part of U.S. 60
Coal truck rollover crash closes part of U.S. 60