Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.
The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.(Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several people were flown to trauma centers and hospitals following an accident in Nicholas County.

Tuesday morning, according to the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened near Turnpike Road and Jerry’s Fork Road.

Emergency crews say the roadway will be closed for an extended amount of time.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident was reported around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, the Summersville Fire Department, and the Wilderness Fire Department responded to the scene.

Fire crews reported Air Evac 103 and Health Net 5 provided air transport from the nearby landing zone at Zela Elementary.

Fire crews reported Air Evac 103 and Health Net 5 provided air transport from the nearby...
Fire crews reported Air Evac 103 and Health Net 5 provided air transport from the nearby landing zone at Zela Elementary.(Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)

Other agencies providing assistance were Jan-Care Ambulance & General EMS and Nicholas County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Additional information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Putnam County crash
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash
House fire in Guyandotte
Five sent to the hospital after fire
Police search for Atkinson.
Deputies searching for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize

Latest News

Father convicted of killing 6-month-old sentenced
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 01/09/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Consequences of Untreated Hearing Loss with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Consequences of untreated hearing loss with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast