Springy for a few days then a wintry change

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A changeable Tuesday featured a frosty start giving way to mid-day warming sun before late afternoon clouds moved in. The afternoon highs ranging low 50s thru the Coalfields with upper 40s not too hard to take in the Ohio and Kanawha Valleys. Now comes word that in the throes of an overall dry fall and early winter, an atmospheric river will weaken as it moves from the Pacific but will have enough moisture and energy left over to send waves of rain our way in shower and even thunder form starting Wednesday afternoon. If you are a winter weather lover take heart! Some wet snow is likely by Friday and Saturday.

Tonight will see partial clouds passing overhead with temperatures still chilly but not as cold as Tuesday morning. Lows will settle back into the 30s with only patchy frost. The day will feature plenty of clouds with afternoon showers. Highs will make into the 50s even with the rain. By Thursday, the showers will be more forceful with gusty winds and even a few rumbles of thunder. Nuisance street flooding would be possible in the heavier downpours as highs make the 60s!

Thursday night into Friday will turn colder as the wind shifts to the north. That will turn rain to snow and while there will be some melting wet snow since the flakes will fall into Saturday there should be some accumulation worthy of a slick travel alert. Most areas will get a coating but ascending into the high-country snow should stack up to 3″-6″ at the ski lodges! Saturday morning will start in the 20s and barely make it above freezing to preserve the snow that falls.

By Sunday into next week the air will moderate and highs head back to the 40s Sunday then 50s on M.L. King Monday.

