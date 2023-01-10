Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.
Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.(Pasadena Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Tesla plunged into a pool in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing a Tesla submerged in a backyard pool.

The fire department said that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up crashing through a wall and into a person’s pool.

According to authorities, three people, including a child, had to be rescued from the car. Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and helped get the occupants to safety.

No further immediate information was released by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Putnam County crash
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash
The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.
Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County
House fire in Guyandotte
Five sent to the hospital after fire
Police search for Atkinson.
Deputies searching for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
Mason County murder suspects appear in court

Latest News

West Virginia Teacher of the Year recognized
West Virginia Teacher of the Year honored
The 80th Golden Globes award statue is seen. The Golden Globes are back on the air, but for how...
Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air
American Heart Association encouraging CPR certifications
American Heart Association encourages CPR certifications
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for...
Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at old office
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Mexico...
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit