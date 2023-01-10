Union Carbide’s permit application draws community questions at public meeting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Union Carbide Corporation’s Institute facility was the source of questions during a public meeting Monday night.

The facility is in the process of trying to renew one of its permits which focuses on its air quality emissions.

The operating permit is known as Title V which includes all of a facility’s applicable air quality requirements under one operating permit.

The permit is up for renewal every five years to ensure any new applicable requirements are included and changes to existing air requirements are addressed.

It’s Union Carbide’s third renewal process for the permit, and it is the third time Carbide has requested this permit.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Division of Air Quality, which issues and renews that type of permit in the state hosted the meeting at West Virginia State University for neighbors who live near the facility.

They had the chance to ask questions and voice concerns about some of the facility’s potential hazards if their operations continue.

According to the DEP, Union Carbide’s facility unloads rail cars of ethylene oxide and distributes it to consumers in the Institute and South Charleston facilities.

According to the agency, Kanawha County, where the facility is located, meets the requirements for National Ambient Air Quality Standards for all six criteria pollutants.

According to data provided at the meeting, the Institute facility has the potential to emit three tons of ethylene oxide a year, but in 2021 the facility produced 0.41 tons of the pollutant.

Several WSAZ investigations in recent years have covered the health risks those who live close to the facility and facilities like it have been exposed to including types of cancer.

Wendy Lewis said in recent years, she worried about potential health risks in the area.

Lewis said her father had lived a healthy lifestyle his entire life and had also been a lifelong Institute area resident, a trait passed down to his loved ones.

Lewis explained in spite of her father’s healthy habits, he discovered a lump on his neck in late 2021 which had soon been diagnosed as Hodgkins lymphoma. He died in March 2022 at age 80.

“It definitely impacts the family because of the fact we hadn’t suspected cancer, there are emissions and over the years and we’ve been here for so many years and there are odors, there had been leaks here it was something that kind of was suspect,” she told WSAZ.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2019 AirToxScreen Assessment, released in December 2022 ranked the area at 27th most at risk for developing cancer among more than the 75,000 communities in the country tracked for areas exposed to the pollutant. It is an improvement over the 2018′s placement in which the Institute area was ranked 21st.

“That risk is based on over a lifetime of 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for seven years. Now, that’s under the impression that one person would be in that spot for that amount of time,” Mike Egnor, an Air Toxics Coordinator for the DEP, said at the meeting. “But we work in other places, we move to other places, so that’s an overtly conservative estimate.”

Despite the ranking, West Virginia DEP said the facility is in compliance with state and federal air regulations but says the concerns of neighbors have been the source of motivation for the facility to reduce emissions even beyond federal requirements.

One measure highlighted is a collaborative agreement between DEP and Union Carbide.

DEP said at the meeting the terms of the measure have been agreed to but not signed pending public comment on the permit renewal process.

According to the agency, the agreement represents site-specific steps to address community concerns about emissions and includes a tentative plan to screen train cars within half a day once arriving at the facility.

The DEP will consider public input Tuesday after a virtual public hearing.

The EPA will have 45 days to respond to the DEP before the next steps.

The deadline to submit public comments to be considered is Jan. 20.

Comments can be submitted by phone, email or in written form.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Division of Air Quality.

ATTN: Jonathan Carney

601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304

304-936-0499 extension 41244

Jonathan.W.Carney@wv.gov

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.