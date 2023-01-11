3 arrested on drug charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on Wednesday after Huntington Police executed a search warrant in the Marcum Terrace neighborhood.

Four firearms and distribution amounts of suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone and marijuana were seized by law enforcement.

Antione Glanton, 44, of Columbus, Ohio, Darrius McNeely, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, and T’Kena Cohen, 45, of Detroit, Michigan were all arrested.

McNeely and Cohen were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Glanton was charged with being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and HPD SWAT Team all assisted in executing the search warrant.

According to Huntington Police, more charges are pending in this investigation.

