$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there to work on equipment and were wearing work attire with reflective vests to fit in at Special Metals.

Later, while trying to leave the facility, the security guard was advised not to let the accused imposters pass after a manager did not buy their story of moving scrap bin containers to make room for a new shipment.

When they were not allowed to pass through the gate, the suspects are accused of ramming the Elm Street gate of Special Metals, bending it back and breaking it.

According to Special Metals, the gate damaged is valued at approximately $40,000.

A witness is credited with following the suspects until law enforcement caught up with them.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, while they were still at Special Metals in Huntington, they were advised that the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Highway Patrol had stopped suspects in Ohio.

Bobby J. Lucci, Marcello Miguel, and the driver, Jessica Brandy Frank were arrested in Lawrence County, Ohio for transferring and receiving stolen property and are awaiting arraignment.

The two containers in the trailer were identified by a Special Metals manager.

The weight of the alloy that was taken was 15060 pounds and valued at $95,000. The containers of alloy were returned to Special Metals.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, warrants will be signed for conspiracy and grand larceny for all three suspects as well as an additional destruction of property warrant for Jessica Brandy Frank.

