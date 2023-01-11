American Heart Association encourages CPR certifications

American Heart Association encouraging CPR certifications
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been a little more than a week since NFL player Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of a game.

Now, the American Heart Association is encouraging anyone who is able, to get certified in CPR.

Cynthia Keely, who works with the AHA, said cardiac arrest can happen at any time.

“It may be called upon you to help make that big step and help save a life,” Keely said.

There are several steps that can help a person’s chance of survival during cardiac arrest. The AHA says providing immediate chest compressions, calling 911 and using an AED are all crucial.

“Timeliness Administering CPR is paramount in really saving a life,” Keely said.

She stressed that most cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital.

“The majority of cardiac arrests are going to occur outside of the hospital ... in your home ... or in church ... or at another sporting event.”

If interested in learning more about how to get CPR certified, tap here.

