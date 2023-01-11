Audit: Speeding, other issues in W.Va. fleet spurs call for greater oversight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia operates a fleet of 7,500 state vehicles, each one tagged with yellow license plates to represent that its driven with your tax dollars.

Yet, a recent audit found evidence of personal use, lacking seat belt usage and speeding -- speeds as high as 102 miles per hour.

Mike Jones, a manager within the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office, led the inquiry.

“If they’re driving at those rates of speed, knowing that they are being tracked and watched, what is the rest of people driving the state fleet doing not being watched,” he told WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

Jones presented the audit’s findings Sunday to lawmakers. It represents the latest in a series of attempts to get a better handle on the state’s fleet.

Those driving a state vehicle are supposed to jot down the distance, destination and purpose for every trip, but Jones said auditors found vehicle log entries were often incomplete and inaccurate rendering the information unusable.

“Something needs to be done, and this is the best solution,” Jones said.

That solution -- a tracking device -- to monitor every state vehicle. Such a device would track its location and other aspects of its operation.

The audit revealed a pilot program initiated by the state’s Fleet Management Division. It tracked 50 non-emergency, state vehicles for a year, beginning in late October 2019.

It included three vehicles found to have been mostly used to drive employees from home to work.

That and other findings have been eye catching -- more than 4,000 instances of seat belt violations; more than 2,000 instances of speeding of greater than 15 miles per hour; and more than 8,000 instances of aggressive driving.

“What was your take away?” asked WSAZ NewsChannel 3 Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson.

“In my honest opinion, disgusted,” Jones replied. “To me, it’s just disrespectful. Everyone who pays taxes. You’re given an asset of the state, and you don’t even treat it as good as I would treat my own vehicle.”

Lawmakers are also concerned. Two told WSAZ they are on board for legislation to require tracking devices for every state vehicle.

“Even though it may cost a little bit more initially, I think it will save the state in the long run,” said Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne.

“These are vehicles owned by the taxpayer,” said Del. Gary Howell, R-Mineral. “These are vehicles that consume fuel, consume tires, they have maintenance, and anything we can do to reduce the cost to the taxpayer, is good for the taxpayer.”

Jones believing the reforms could reduce the number of state vehicles and cut down the $9 million taxpayers spend every year to keep them moving.

The audit recommends a tracking device for every vehicle and greater oversight authority be given to the state’s Fleet Management Division. Currently, the the division’s rules are largely enforced by the agency that using the vehicle.

Auditors point to Pennsylvania and business, saying such reform could lead to big savings.

