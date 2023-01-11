Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County

Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another major drug investigation has netted three arrests -- this time in Portsmouth.

On New Year’s eve, a Scioto County grand jury returned a 72 count, 18-person indictment with a lengthy list of drug charges.

The people involved stretch from Cincinnati to Portsmouth.

On Tuesday, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI arrested several of the suspects on that indictment.

Three people from Portsmouth were arrested on charges not related to the investigation.

Ronald Lennex, Courtney Gaines and Susan Carver were taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lycans is facing obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, vehicle with reckless...
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.
Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
1 dead, 2 injured in Putnam County crash
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash

Latest News

Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County
Neighbors concerned after deadly accident
Neighbors concerned after deadly accident
Shower pattern arrives
First Warning Forecast
Murder trial underway in Boone County
Murder trial underway in Boone County