Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another major drug investigation has netted three arrests -- this time in Portsmouth.

On New Year’s eve, a Scioto County grand jury returned a 72 count, 18-person indictment with a lengthy list of drug charges.

The people involved stretch from Cincinnati to Portsmouth.

On Tuesday, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI arrested several of the suspects on that indictment.

Three people from Portsmouth were arrested on charges not related to the investigation.

Ronald Lennex, Courtney Gaines and Susan Carver were taken to the Scioto County Jail.

