FAA computer outage impacting flight schedule at W.Va. International Yeager Airport

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

Airport officials tell WSAZ.com the nationwide outage is impacting flights at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

“We are advising passengers to check with their airline before traveling to the airport. We will keep the most up-to-date information on our social media channels,” Paige Withrow, director of Marketing at CRW, said.

But Withrow did say some flights had departed from the runway on Wednesday morning.

More than 21,000 flights are scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights are expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

The Kanawha County Commission released a statement Wednesday saying members have been in communication with West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The statement said in part, “We are confident that Director Dominique Ranieri is doing all that can be done to assist passengers during this time of uncertainty. It is our judgement we have not seen such a grounding of all aircrafts since 9/11. This is a serious matter. We urge people responsible for NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) to fix this problem as soon as this practically can be done.”

