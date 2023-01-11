Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ escorted out of Rupp Arena

Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ escorted out of Rupp Arena
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fan holding a sign saying “please go to texas” at Tuesday night’s UK game against South Carolina was escorted out of Rupp Arena.

WKYT Anchor Samantha Valentino videoed the incident:

WKYT Anchor Samantha Valentino videoed the incident.

According to UK Athletics, nearby fans complained the sign was blocking their vision of the court. They say Rupp Arena policies prohibit signs that “cause any disturbance with other fans.

They say an event staffer asked the fan to give him the sign, but the fan declined and chose to leave the arena rather than give up the sign.

Some Cats fans applauded the individual, others shook their head in shame.

There have been rumors that Coach John Calipari is being considered for the open job at Texas. He denied those rumors Monday, saying he loves where he is.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lycans is facing obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, vehicle with reckless...
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.
Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident
Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident

Latest News

Antione Glanton, 44, of Columbus, Ohio, Darrius McNeely, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, and T’Kena...
3 arrested on drug charges
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
One injured in officer-involved shooting
Lincoln County School District state of emergency was lifted Wednesday.
Lincoln County School District state of emergency lifted
Queen of Clean | Cleaning the dryer lint trap
Queen of Clean | Cleaning the dryer lint trap
Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Dairywinkle fire