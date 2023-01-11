Fierce flames reported at Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Kanawha County restaurant on Wednesday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, flames were seen coming through the roof of the Dairywinkle.

Campbells Creek Drive near the restaurant is currently shut down as firefighters work to knock down flames.

Further information has not been released.

