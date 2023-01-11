Fierce flames reported at Charleston restaurant


Campbells Creek Drive near the restaurant is currently shut down.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Kanawha County restaurant on Wednesday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, flames were seen coming through the roof of the Dairywinkle.

Campbells Creek Drive near the restaurant is currently shut down as firefighters work to knock down flames.

Further information has not been released.

A WSAZ crew is headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

