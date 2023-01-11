Lane closure scheduled for I-64 Wednesday

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound fast lane on Interstate 64 will be closed from mile marker 41 to mile marker 42.25 from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, through approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, for installation of overhead electronic notification boards.

The message boards are being installed as part of a project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit.

