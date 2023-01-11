Lincoln County School District state of emergency lifted

Lincoln County School District state of emergency was lifted Wednesday.
Lincoln County School District state of emergency was lifted Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After two years, the Lincoln County school district is no longer under a state of emergency.

The West Virginia State Board of Education gained control of the school district in November of 2020 after the county failed to comply with several policies within the finance and transportation indicators.

In July of 2022, the West Virginia Board of Education voted to continue the state of emergency in Lincoln County for six more months, but members said they were happy with the steps the district had taken.

In May, four new members were elected to the Lincoln County Board of Education for a term.

The lifting of the State of Emergency means the Lincoln County Board of Education has been granted full approval status.

“What we have done has trickled down into our classrooms, that includes our kids and our parents.  Our data is moving in the right direction as far as academic achievement.  So, that’s a tell tail sign on that front,” Jeffrey Kelley, Lincoln County Schools Superintendent said.  “I think parents and their communication, and their comments have been very appreciated that we put student learning first.”

For the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year, the WVDE Office of Support and Accountability will communicate regularly with Lincoln County Schools leadership and provide support as needed. The Office of Support and Accountability will provide updates to the WVBE if deemed necessary.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lycans is facing obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, vehicle with reckless...
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.
Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident
Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident

Latest News

Queen of Clean | Cleaning the dryer lint trap
Queen of Clean | Cleaning the dryer lint trap
Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Dairywinkle fire
New year, new outlook on your health
New year, new outlook on your health
Recipes and cooking hacks for potatoes
Recipes and cooking hacks for potatoes