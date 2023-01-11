Lincoln County School District state of emergency lifted

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After two years, the Lincoln County school district is no longer under a state of emergency.

The West Virginia State Board of Education gained control of the school district in November of 2020 after the county failed to comply with several policies within the finance and transportation indicators.

In July of 2022, the West Virginia Board of Education voted to continue the state of emergency in Lincoln County for six more months, but members said they were happy with the steps the district had taken.

In May, four new members were elected to the Lincoln County Board of Education for a term.

The lifting of the State of Emergency means the Lincoln County Board of Education has been granted full approval status.

“What we have done has trickled down into our classrooms, that includes our kids and our parents. Our data is moving in the right direction as far as academic achievement. So, that’s a tell tail sign on that front,” Jeffrey Kelley, Lincoln County Schools Superintendent said. “I think parents and their communication, and their comments have been very appreciated that we put student learning first.”

For the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year, the WVDE Office of Support and Accountability will communicate regularly with Lincoln County Schools leadership and provide support as needed. The Office of Support and Accountability will provide updates to the WVBE if deemed necessary.

