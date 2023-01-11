Minor charged in nighttime burglary

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile was taken into custody last Tuesday and charged with burglary and assault, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Lt. Ana Pile.

It happened on Oliver Street in St. Albans on January 3, 2023.

Lead investigator, Detective C.M. Morgan says the juvenile has been charged with nighttime burglary and four counts of assault during the commission of a felony.

The Sheriff’s office is not releasing any more information because the suspect is a minor.

