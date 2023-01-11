Minor charged in nighttime burglary

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile was taken into custody last Tuesday and charged with burglary and assault, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Lt. Ana Pile.

It happened on Oliver Street in St. Albans on January 3, 2023.

Lead investigator, Detective C.M. Morgan says the juvenile has been charged with nighttime burglary and four counts of assault during the commission of a felony. 

The Sheriff’s office is not releasing any more information because the suspect is a minor.

Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident
Audit: Speeding, other issues in W.Va. fleet spurs call for greater oversight
West Virginia Teacher of the Year recognized
American Heart Association encouraging CPR certifications
