Murder trial underway in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with shooting and killing another man inside a restaurant in Boone County more than a year ago is underway.

Kevin Dickens, who’s in his mid-50s, went on trial Tuesday.

According to the judge’s office, opening statements were given and at least one witness took the stand.

West Virginia State Police troopers say Dickens got into an argument with Jeremy Peters, 41, that ended in shots fired inside Terry’s Cafe in Whitesville. The shooting happened in December 2021.

Officials say the trial could last all week.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

For previous coverage:

One dead, one in custody following shooting in Boone County

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.