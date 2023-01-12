2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021.

Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.

According to the indictment, Filius, Hupp, Knott, and Sheets ‘unlawfully, did cause the death’ of the baby.

Detective Jodi Conkel says Portsmouth Police were called on September 17 about a deceased baby found lying in a crib in their home.

The body was sent for an autopsy, and the results of the autopsy led to the parents facing charges, Conkel said.

Detective Conkel says the couple couldn’t be located in Scioto County, and investigators got information they were at an apartment in Huntington.

According to a Huntington spokesperson, Huntington police went to the 400 block of Bridge Street to execute warrants, and they were arrested without incident.

