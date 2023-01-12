April day in January comes at a stormy cost

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Wednesday afternoon shower pattern deposited a healthy quarter to third of an inch of rain in counties that border the I-64 zone. Where the rains fell highs made the low and mid 50s while areas in the Coalfields that missed out on the rain managed to get close to 60 degrees. The culprit for the rain can be pegged to an advancing spring air mass. And spring is in the forecast on Thursday as highs soar into the 60s before some afternoon squalls pass along a cold front. The squalls will pack an unusual winter arsenal of weapons with heavy rains, strong winds and thunder and lightning. There may even be some hail where winds get chaotic for a time. Since the squalls will occur during the school day, bus drivers and school officials will need to be vigilant in how to handle these rowdy outbursts.

Tonight will just be damp and cool (cool feel, mild for the season) with a cloud cover and breeze keeping temperatures near 50 all night. Areas of fog will be common where it rained today.

Thursday’s skies will be changeable with morning breaks to sun giving way to dark afternoon clouds as squalls approach from the west. A few rounds of squalls will pass between noon and 6pm though it will only rain in any one location for an hour or 2. Highs in the 60s will be common before the rain sets in.

Thursday night will turn colder as the wind backs to the northwest. That NW flow is one snow lovers know has been lacking this winter (save for the Christmas polar vortex). So by Friday morning snow showers will break out and pepper down in a suddenly blustery and cold air mass. Temperatures will drop thru the 30s and reach the 20s at night. A daytime coating of snow on grass and elevated surfaces will then work its way down to sidewalks and roads as the night unfolds.

By Saturday morning slick travel from even a small accumulation of snow is likely with naturally the mountains and ski lodges measuring several inches of snow.

