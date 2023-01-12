Day 1: W.Va. Senate tackles DHHR, PEIA, critical race theory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawmakers returned to Charleston with ceremony and action Wednesday afternoon.

The first order of business — oaths of office for those just elected in the West Virginia House and Senate.

Senators then took quick action, passing 23 pieces of legislation in one afternoon. All of the bills are now up for consideration in the House.

The first proposal, Senate Bill 126, would split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources into three agencies by December 2023. It passed by a 32-1 vote with one senator absent.

Supporters called it an attempt to better organize DHHR and, in the long run, save taxpayer dollars.

Other bills already passing the Senate — increased PEIA reimbursements for hospitals, new limits on a state of emergency or preparedness and a prohibition on the teaching of critical race theory.

Many of the proposals passed the Senate with significant support last year, but didn’t make it across the finish line.

Both the DHHR and PEIA proposals received report from Democrats serving Cabell and Wayne counties — two of three Democrats elected to the 34-member Senate.

Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, addressed his support the DHHR Split.

“I do believe this is a good, incremental step,” he told fellow senators. “It’s something that we’ve needed to do for decades, quite honestly.”

The PEIA proposal, Senate Bill 127, comes days after a WVU Medicine hospital in Wheeling announced its plan to stop accepting PEIA in July.

Wednesday’s bill would increase reimbursements to hospital. Senators passed a similar bill last year, but it died in the House.

“Today, what we have in front of us is the consequences of inaction because those who manage PEIA, who are in charge of PEIA, who are in charge of the health care of over 200,000 citizens of this state have done nothing,” said Sen. Ryan Weld, R- Brooke.

