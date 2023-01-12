Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle.

It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes.

The owner told police there was a tracking device installed on the vehicle, and it was stopped at a home on Grant Street in Charleston.

Investigators found it parked in a driveway. When they knocked on the door of the home, they say Robert Butterworth answered.

Deputies say Butterworth, who is charged with grand larceny, admitted to having a stolen vehicle and driving it to the home where it was parked.

