Elderly woman’s phone service restored after 11 days

An elderly woman who lives in Inez said she has dealt with inconsistent phone service for the past 11 days.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Irene Hensley, who is in her 70s and battles a number of health complications, says the scariest part has been praying that an unexpected emergency does not arise -- since it would be extremely difficult to reach 911 without phone service.

Hensley and her daughter say they’ve reached out to Optimum phone service a number of times. They say a crew came to look at the issue Tuesday. However, Hensley said she didn’t receive an answer for when a fix could be coming.

So, that’s when they reached out to WSAZ, hoping we could help.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok called an Optimum spokesperson to find out what’s being done to fix the issue.

That spokesperson asked for further details and said someone would be in touch.

A couple of hours later, Pinchok received a statement from an Optimum spokesperson that reads: “A crew is currently at the customer’s house and actively working to resolve the issue.”

Pinchok called Hensley on her home phone afterward, and she successfully answered the call.

Hensley says a worker told her crews would come by again Thursday to finish up work.

