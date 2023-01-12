Loaded gun seized at W.Va. airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with a loaded handgun was stopped Thursday at the security checkpoint at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA officials say the firearm, a .22-caliber handgun, was loaded with five bullets.

Airport police were alerted after a TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine. The man told officials he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.

TSA officials emphasize that confiscating a gun at the checkpoint line holds up other travelers from getting to their gates. It also can result in a hefty fine -- as much as $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.