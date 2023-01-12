Man enters plea in beating of mother

Shannon Overstreet entered a plea in an alleged attack on his mother.
Shannon Overstreet entered a plea in an alleged attack on his mother.(WVRJA)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother entered a plea in court.

Shannon Patrick Overstreet was charged after a March 2021 incident at his mother’s home. She suffered a “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators with the Huntington police department said.

On Jan. 12, 2023, Overstreet entered a Kennedy plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to a charge of malicious wounding. A charge of attempted first-degree murder was dropped as part of the plea. Overstreet also entered a Kennedy plea to a forgery charge. Investigators said Overstreet signed his mother’s name to a check and then cashed it.

A Kennedy plea allows someone to accept punishment for a crime without having to admit guilt.

Overstreet was sentenced on the malicious wounding charge to two to ten years in prison. He was sentenced to one to 10 years on the forgery charge. The sentences will be served at the same time and he will be given credit for time already served.

Shannon Overstreet is the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet, a 3-month-old girl who police say has been missing since May 2021. He has not been named as a suspect or person of interest in Angel’s disappearance.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged...
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced

Latest News

Ashland Middle School special education student receives custom adaptive tricycle
Ashland Middle School special education student receives custom adaptive tricycle
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
Top financial resolutions
Top financial resolutions
Corona Calculus
Corona Calculus