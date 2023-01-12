Man enters plea in beating of mother

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother entered a plea in court.

Shannon Patrick Overstreet was charged after a March 2021 incident at his mother’s home. She suffered a “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators with the Huntington police department said.

On Jan. 12, 2023, Overstreet entered a Kennedy plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to a charge of malicious wounding. A charge of attempted first-degree murder was dropped as part of the plea. Overstreet also entered a Kennedy plea to a forgery charge. Investigators said Overstreet signed his mother’s name to a check and then cashed it.

A Kennedy plea allows someone to accept punishment for a crime without having to admit guilt.

Overstreet was sentenced on the malicious wounding charge to two to ten years in prison. He was sentenced to one to 10 years on the forgery charge. The sentences will be served at the same time and he will be given credit for time already served.

Shannon Overstreet is the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet, a 3-month-old girl who police say has been missing since May 2021. He has not been named as a suspect or person of interest in Angel’s disappearance.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.