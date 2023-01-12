Missing Ohio teen found shot, killed in an alley

Missing 15-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
By WTVG Staff, Willie Daniely III and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Ohio say a missing 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police received information Monday that missing 15-year-old DeAsia Green, a freshman at Start High School, had been shot. Officers found her dead in an alley in Toledo.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not identify any suspects. The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are unclear at this time.

Investigators told WTVG that DeAsia Green’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month. She was a “habitual runaway,” according to police, but her parents felt there was something different about the teen being missing this time.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to the area where DeAsia Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday the 15-year-old is the daughter of DeAndre Green, an unsolved homicide victim from 2010. WTVG highlighted his case last year for Case Files.

Police say DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with her father’s death.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged...
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals

Latest News

Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV
Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV
Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address
Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address
Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman...
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion
Storm clouds will build on Thursday
Spring in winter squall day ahead