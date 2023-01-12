MU program helps veterans recover identity after war

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Testament: Recovering Identity after War integrates sustained discussion of humanities texts about war with digital humanities platforms to create a network of testimony of and for veterans in recovery, broadly construed, in the state of West Virginia. In partnership with the WV Collegiate Recovery Network, veteran discussion leaders will attend an eight-week preparatory program at Marshall University, after which they will facilitate discussion groups at locations throughout the southern West Virginia.

Recognizing that trauma from war-time experiences often leads to substance use (Teeters 2017), this project conceptualizes recovery as a multidimensional and often layered “process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to reach their full potential” (SAMHSA). With this as our starting point, the preparatory program and discussion groups will address three themes related to the overall topic of recovery: trauma, narrative, and the fractured self; memory and forgetting; and bearing witness to the military experience and war’s aftermath. By working with Movable: Narratives of Recovery and Place, a digital humanities platform for documenting stories of recovery, Testament will invite veterans to inscribe and document their stories, memorials, and experiences prior to, during, and after war. Recreating identity and the self after traumatic events and inscribing it on a digital platform will create a living and eternal testament not only to pain from the past but to hope for renewal in the future.

Click here for a list of discussion group dates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.