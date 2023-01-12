Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West Main Street near a GoMart station.

Investigators on the scene said the man, who’s 62, suffered a head injury. The sheriff’s office said he suffered other serious injuries, in addition to head lacerations. The man was taken to CAMC General.

Deputies say the man was attempting to walk in between two passing vehicles when he was struck.

No charges were filed against the driver.

Among the agencies at the scene were the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County EMS, and the Tornado and West Side volunteer fire departments.

