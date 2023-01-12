Progress made on old Sears building demolition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Demolition on the old Sears building next to the Charleston Town Center Mall is progressing.

The walls have been demolished at the Clendenin Street side of the building near the mall.

Rodney Loftis and Son Contracting are handling the demotion for the property owner Quarrier Street LLC. Owner Rodney Loftis said the one-story section on the Quarrier Street side will be demolished the week of Jan. 23.

Loftis said the next project will be the month-long demolition of the structure, which will take place in the second week of February.

The final process is taking down the foundation. After that, Loftis said the demolition will be completed by April.

In 2019, Quarrier Street LLC’s parent company KM Hotels announced a Homewood Suites by Hilton would be built on the property.

WSAZ reached out to the KM Hotels about their plans for the property.

Charleston city officials tell WSAZ that no plans or permits have been submitted to the city for the property or the announced hotel project.

In 2018, the property was bought by Quarrier Street LLC after Sears closed its doors in 2017. Following the closure, the demolition was set for 2019 and then delayed.

For more of WSAZ’s reporting on the building click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.