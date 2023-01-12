Rescue effort underway after car, truck collide

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road that runs underneath U.S. 35 near the Buffalo exit is shut down Thursday afternoon following an accident.

Dispatchers report the crash between a car and a truck happened along Shamrock Lane.

Shamrock Lane is closed in both directions, dispatchers say.

According to 911 dispatchers, heavy entrapment has been reported.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged...
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced

Latest News

Corona Calculus
Corona Calculus
Duncan has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a schedule one drug, as well...
Woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Daxxify with Living Well Aesthetics
Daxxify with Living Well Aesthetics
Why establishing daily routines builds wellness success
Why establishing daily routines builds wellness success