Rescue effort underway after car, truck collide

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road that runs underneath U.S. 35 near the Buffalo exit is shut down Thursday afternoon following an accident.

Dispatchers report the crash between a car and a truck happened along Shamrock Lane.

Shamrock Lane is closed in both directions, dispatchers say.

According to 911 dispatchers, heavy entrapment has been reported.

Further information has not been released.

