Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather

First Warning Forecast
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAZ) - The morning dawned with many of our western counties feeding on a warm southerly inflow with temperatures already in the 50s. The eastern mountain counties were still as cool as the upper 30s, but that was soon to change. Showers and storms have already moved in during the morning hours, both a sign of the instability to come but oddly enough, also ‘steam release’ that will help use up the storm energy in the air prior to the arrival of a notable storm front closer to midday and beyond. Areas this morning that see sunshine and experience warmer air may well consider themselves lucky to have such ‘pleasant’ weather in January, but these are the places about which we’re most concerned. These regions, particularly the southern coalfields counties of KY and WV, will have a lot more storm energy available in the air to be used when the storm lines roll through. The risk for severe weather is real -- and even though it is low, the chances for gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado is not zero. Please be sure to stay on-top of the latest weather (a great way to do this is through the use of our free Weather App). These storms will be passing through this afternoon, and then tonight the winds wrap around the northwest, driving in colder air with which will stay the weekend.

Part Of A Two-Day Stretch Of Dynamic Weather For The Region.
The colder air drops us all the way to the 30s by Friday morning, with snow showers breaking out in the colder mountains before dawn Friday, followed by the rest of us eventually shedding any mixing with rain, putting us all in the snow category by afternoon. Though even some lowland areas can sneak a coating of snow on the grass early on, the best ‘sticking’ of the snow will occur between Friday’s PM commute and Saturday morning’s drive out for the youth sports events. All told, it will be mainly a light event, with most folks receiving 1″ or less of snow, but as you head east (and up), 1″- 3″ of snow will instead be common in the mountains of southern West Virginia and the high spots along and east of I-77. The ski slopes will love this turnaround from miserable spring conditions on an all-important holiday weekend, as 3″- 6″ of snow is headed their way. Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend, but bounce back rather quickly early next week, putting us in the 50s once again and putting this brush with winter back into the rear-view mirror.

