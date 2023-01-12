Spring in winter squall day ahead

Wild and wooly for a time next 2 days
Storm clouds will build on Thursday
Storm clouds will build on Thursday(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wednesday afternoon shower pattern deposited a healthy quarter to third of an inch of rain in counties that border the I-64 zone. Where the rains fell, highs made the low and mid 50s while areas in the Coalfields that missed out on the rain managed to get close to 60 degrees. The culprit for the rain can be pegged to an advancing spring air mass. And spring is in the forecast on Thursday as highs soar into the 60s before some afternoon squalls pass along a cold front. The squalls will pack an unusual winter arsenal of weapons with heavy rains, strong winds and thunder and lightning. There may even be some hail where winds get chaotic for a time. Since the squalls will occur during the school afternoon, bus drivers and school officials will need to be vigilant in how to handle these rowdy outbursts.

By late Thursday night through Friday much colder air will arrive and snow showers will be common. The initial bursts of snow will melt on a warm ground but in time temperatures will fall below freezing Friday afternoon then into the 20s Friday night so a light accumulation is likely to make for slick travel into Saturday morning. It will be the first snow and shot of cold air since the Polar Vortex hit before Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lycans is facing obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, vehicle with reckless...
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.
Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County

Latest News

Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address
Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address
An elderly woman who lives in Inez said she has dealt with inconsistent phone service for the...
Elderly woman’s phone service restored after 11 days
The property will be demolished in the next few months.
Progress made on old Sears building demolition
Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address
W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax cut proposal during State of the State address