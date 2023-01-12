VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

