Woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is behind bars facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop uncovered a mixture of heroin and fentanyl inside her car.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened just after midnight on Jan. 12 as deputies were performing routine patrols on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek roads.

Deputies say Miranda M. Duncan, 36, of Hico, admitted to driving on a suspended license. Deputies also report that when Duncan stepped out of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was visual inside of the vehicle.

Prepackaged ‘stamps’ of heroin along with a suspected mixture of heroin and fentanyl weighing roughly seven grams were also seized by deputies.

Duncan has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a schedule one drug, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of driving a vehicle while a license is revoked for DUI and defective equipment.

Duncan was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

