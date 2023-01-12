Woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

Duncan has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a schedule one drug, as well...
Duncan has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a schedule one drug, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of driving a vehicle while a license is revoked for DUI and defective equipment.(Southern Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is behind bars facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop uncovered a mixture of heroin and fentanyl inside her car.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened just after midnight on Jan. 12 as deputies were performing routine patrols on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek roads.

Deputies say Miranda M. Duncan, 36, of Hico, admitted to driving on a suspended license. Deputies also report that when Duncan stepped out of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was visual inside of the vehicle.

Prepackaged ‘stamps’ of heroin along with a suspected mixture of heroin and fentanyl weighing roughly seven grams were also seized by deputies.

Duncan has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a schedule one drug, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of driving a vehicle while a license is revoked for DUI and defective equipment.

Duncan was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged...
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced

Latest News

Corona Calculus
Corona Calculus
Rescue effort underway after car, truck collide
Daxxify with Living Well Aesthetics
Daxxify with Living Well Aesthetics
Why establishing daily routines builds wellness success
Why establishing daily routines builds wellness success