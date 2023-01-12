W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax cut proposal during State of the State address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet: a 50% reduction during the next three years.

The Republican governor called the plan a “West Virginia tsunami” during his State of the State address on Wednesday night.

The tax cut would be incremental over the course of three years: 30% the first year, and then an additional 10% each year after that, Justice said.

He is also proposing eliminating the car tax, a 5% raise for all state employees, a $1,500 bonus for some retirees and putting $100 million into the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Justice said his proposed budget will again be “relatively flat” this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.