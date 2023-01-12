W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax cut proposal during State of the State address

W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax proposal during State of the State address
W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax proposal during State of the State address(West Virginia Public Broadcasting)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet: a 50% reduction during the next three years.

The Republican governor called the plan a “West Virginia tsunami” during his State of the State address on Wednesday night.

The tax cut would be incremental over the course of three years: 30% the first year, and then an additional 10% each year after that, Justice said.

He is also proposing eliminating the car tax, a 5% raise for all state employees, a $1,500 bonus for some retirees and putting $100 million into the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Justice said his proposed budget will again be “relatively flat” this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lycans is facing obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, vehicle with reckless...
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened around 8:50 a.m.
Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County

Latest News

An elderly woman who lives in Inez said she has dealt with inconsistent phone service for the...
Elderly woman’s phone service restored after 11 days
The property will be demolished in the next few months.
Progress made on old Sears building demolition
Man hit by vehicle taken to hospital
Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital
Legislative session kicks off in West Virginia
Day 1: W.Va. Senate tackles DHHR, PEIA, critical race theory