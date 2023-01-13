Construction underway on Culloden I-64 exit project

The initial phase of construction has begun on a project intended to relieve congestion at the Hurricane exit.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are finally seeing dirt moved on a long-awaited project.

Construction has begun on a new Interstate 64 exit in Culloden.

The exit is intended to relieve congestion in Hurricane, create better access to businesses in Culloden, and provide additional interstate access to Culloden residents.

Bob Rhoades lives on Benedict Road and can see the construction work from his porch. He says he’s looking forward to finally having a new exit nearby and no longer having to wait through congested traffic in Hurricane.

“I think it’s going to be good for the area,” Rhoades said. “It’s very congested. It’s hard to get through, so yeah, this is going to be a lot quicker.”

The interchange will connect Route 60 in Culloden with I-64 between Hurricane and Milton. The new road will be about two-thirds of a mile long and link up with the interstate just west of the Putnam/Cabell County line.

During the project, the two bridges at the Benedict Road overpass will be replaced with one wide bridge.

“I know it’s still a ways to go, but it’s going to be nice when it gets here,” Rhoades said.

Another neighbor on Benedict Road who didn’t want to be identified is less than thrilled about the project.

“We like it to be quiet and peaceful, and all that is going to change,” he said. “in my honest opinion, it’s just going to be more noise and more traffic.”

Construction is expected to take four years.

The project is being paid for through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Program, according to the governor’s office.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue effort underway after car, truck collide
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Part Of A Two-Day Stretch Of Dynamic Weather For The Region.
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

Latest News

VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the...
Marlana VanHoose sings National Anthem at Marshall game
Snow showers come back to town
First Warning Forecast
VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the...
Marlana VanHoose performs National Anthem at Marshall basketball game
Gallia County Sheriff's Office takes on new therapy dog
Gallia County Sheriff's Office takes on new therapy dog