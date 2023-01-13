Lincoln Co. Schools sets plans for future days after regaining control

Lincoln County School District state of emergency was lifted Wednesday.
Lincoln County School District state of emergency was lifted Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After more than two years in a state of emergency, Lincoln County schools are once again being run under their own leadership.

The State Board of Education lifted the declaration at their meeting Wednesday.

“It was never a matter of if that would happen it was a matter of when we have great people who have done great things every day,” Lincoln County Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley said Friday.

Education officials noted the district has continued to improve their academic achievement scores but were cautioned at Wednesday’s meeting they need to continue the improvements.

Kelley said he’s also focused on building trust around the county.

“I do think we’ve impacted our parents and community members in that we’ve shown them we have a commitment to student learning and their kids and where we want them to be when they walk out of our high school and the end of their academic careers with Lincoln County Schools,” Kelley said.

“I think our actions and our results speak volumes for what’s going on. I think they see that and I think that parents can see we’re putting student learning first. It opens their eyes, and I think they’re optimistic with where we’re heading.”

He said focusing on the educational foundation will lead the school to success long-term.

“I think we try to get back to the basics, focus on curriculum first and drive our resources and attention there and we’ve done that and we’ve called this the ‘execution year’ to see how this works day to day and iron out some of those kinks between now and September,” he explained. “We’ll do it again next year, and I believe do it at a higher level.”

For the rest of the school year, the State Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability will keep communication regularly with district leaders and give support as needed.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Rescue effort underway after car, truck collide
Part Of A Two-Day Stretch Of Dynamic Weather For The Region.
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

W.Va. Gov reveals change of heart on DHHR split
W.Va. Gov reveals change of heart on DHHR split
Friday night flurries and slickness
First Warning Forecast
Police say an officer shot William Henry Jr. after Henry struck the officer in the head with a...
Questions remain after fatal officer-involved shooting
Hometown Hero | Southern Baptist Convention volunteers
Hometown Hero | Southern Baptist Convention volunteers
Police say an officer shot William Henry Jr. after Henry struck the officer in the head with a...
Questions remain following fatal officer-involved shooting