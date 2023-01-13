Lincoln Co. Schools sets plans for future days after regaining control

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After more than two years in a state of emergency, Lincoln County schools are once again being run under their own leadership.

The State Board of Education lifted the declaration at their meeting Wednesday.

“It was never a matter of if that would happen it was a matter of when we have great people who have done great things every day,” Lincoln County Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley said Friday.

Education officials noted the district has continued to improve their academic achievement scores but were cautioned at Wednesday’s meeting they need to continue the improvements.

Kelley said he’s also focused on building trust around the county.

“I do think we’ve impacted our parents and community members in that we’ve shown them we have a commitment to student learning and their kids and where we want them to be when they walk out of our high school and the end of their academic careers with Lincoln County Schools,” Kelley said.

“I think our actions and our results speak volumes for what’s going on. I think they see that and I think that parents can see we’re putting student learning first. It opens their eyes, and I think they’re optimistic with where we’re heading.”

He said focusing on the educational foundation will lead the school to success long-term.

“I think we try to get back to the basics, focus on curriculum first and drive our resources and attention there and we’ve done that and we’ve called this the ‘execution year’ to see how this works day to day and iron out some of those kinks between now and September,” he explained. “We’ll do it again next year, and I believe do it at a higher level.”

For the rest of the school year, the State Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability will keep communication regularly with district leaders and give support as needed.

