Making A Difference | Elderly woman shares excitement after phone service restored after 11 days

INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - We introduced you to an elderly woman in Inez, Kentucky who has not had consistent phone service for 11 days.

Irene Hensley battles health complications. She says the most concerning part about living without phone service is the thought of how difficult it would be getting help if an emergency were to happen.

After reaching out to Optimum a number of times, with no answer as to when a fix could be coming, Hensley’s family reached out to WSAZ hoping we could help.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok called an Optimum spokesperson to find out what’s being done to fix the issue.

That spokesperson asked for further details and said someone would be in touch.

A couple of hours later, Pinchok received a statement from an Optimum spokesperson that reads: “A crew is currently at the customer’s house and actively working to resolve the issue.”

The next day crews came back out to finish up work.

“I’m just really excited and so thankful for what you’ve done for me. You all make one phone call and it’s done, they’re out there finishing the work today. So, I’m just overjoyed, let’s put it that way,” Hensley said.

As of around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, an Optimum spokesperson said service has been restored and the issue has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Pinchok reached out to Hensley to double check, and she said her home phone is up and running.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.