Making A Difference | Elderly woman shares excitement after phone service restored after 11 days

After reaching out to the phone company a number of times, with no answer as to when a fix could be coming, Hensley’s family reached out to us -- hoping we could help.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - We introduced you to an elderly woman in Inez, Kentucky who has not had consistent phone service for 11 days.

Irene Hensley battles health complications. She says the most concerning part about living without phone service is the thought of how difficult it would be getting help if an emergency were to happen.

After reaching out to Optimum a number of times, with no answer as to when a fix could be coming, Hensley’s family reached out to WSAZ hoping we could help.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok called an Optimum spokesperson to find out what’s being done to fix the issue.

That spokesperson asked for further details and said someone would be in touch.

A couple of hours later, Pinchok received a statement from an Optimum spokesperson that reads: “A crew is currently at the customer’s house and actively working to resolve the issue.”

The next day crews came back out to finish up work.

“I’m just really excited and so thankful for what you’ve done for me. You all make one phone call and it’s done, they’re out there finishing the work today. So, I’m just overjoyed, let’s put it that way,” Hensley said.

As of around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, an Optimum spokesperson said service has been restored and the issue has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Pinchok reached out to Hensley to double check, and she said her home phone is up and running.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames...
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged...
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced

Latest News

W.Va. Gov. Justice talks tax cut
W.Va. Gov. Justice optimistic; 50% income tax cut far from certain
The complex will be the first veteran preference housing in the Mountain State.
First veterans housing to break ground in W.Va.
Wet then white!
First Warning Forecast
W.Va. Gov. Justice talks tax cut
W.Va. Gov. Justice talks tax cut