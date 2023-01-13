Marlana VanHoose sings National Anthem at Marshall game

VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the country.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The crowd at Marshall’s nationally televised basketball game Thursday night against Southern Miss was treated to a special moment before tip-off.

Marlana VanHoose, a Johnson County, Kentucky native, was born with a disease called Cytomegalovirus, and shortly after her birth, her parents learned she was blind.

She’s now a three-time Heritage Award recipient and has performed at the NBA Finals, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, and three NASCAR Spring Cup Series races, just to name a few of her many career highlights.

The 27-year-old was also the subject of ESPN’s E:60 documentary “Loud and Proud.”

The crowd in the Henderson Center roared as VanHoose finished the anthem on a night when they had plenty to cheer about.

The Herd blew out the Golden Eagles 89-67.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue effort underway after car, truck collide
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Part Of A Two-Day Stretch Of Dynamic Weather For The Region.
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

Latest News

Snow showers come back to town
First Warning Forecast
VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the...
Marlana VanHoose performs National Anthem at Marshall basketball game
Gallia County Sheriff's Office takes on new therapy dog
Gallia County Sheriff's Office takes on new therapy dog
The initial phase of construction has begun on a project intended to relieve congestion at the...
Construction underway on Culloden I-64 exit project