Marshall runs away from Southern Miss

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s Thundering Herd took the opportunity to impress a national tv audience on ESPN2 with an 89-67 win over league leading Southern Miss.

The Herd got 23 points from Taevion Kinsey and 17 points and 16 rebounds from freshman Micah Handlogten as they improved to 14-4 and 3-2 in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Thundering Herd opened up a 15 point lead in the first half on the strength of Kamdyn Curfman’s 3 point shooting (5 3′s on the night) and led by 8 at halftime.

Southern Miss got as close as 4 points in the second half before the Herd pulled away .

Marshall is home Saturday night at 7:00 to Old Dominion.

