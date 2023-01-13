Power lines blocking roadway, school buses diverted

It happened just after 4 a.m. Friday.
It happened just after 4 a.m. Friday.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANAWHA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say power lines are blocking the road along the 1300 block of Cane Fork Road.

This is in the Loudendale area.

Crews are at the scene, as the road is impassible for traffic.

It happened after 4 a.m. Friday.

Dispatchers tell us AEP is on scene, but there’s no word on when they’ll be able to get the lines out of the road, or when power will be restored.

Kanawha County School buses have been diverted from the area. That’s according to the Loudendale Fire Department.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the area.

This is a developing story.

