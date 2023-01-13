Questions remain after fatal officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Questions remain about details of a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Charleston.

In a news release from Wednesday evening, Charleston police said an officer shot William Henry Jr. after Henry struck the officer in the head with a pipe.

The release says officers gave Henry medical assistance at the scene, and he later died at the hospital. The incident happened near the Spring Street Bridge.

Police say officers had responded to a trespassing complaint. The news release says when officers arrived, Henry refused to cooperate and even fought through after being hit with a taser.

Several neighbors told WSAZ homeless people regularly stay under the bridge. So far, police haven’t answered whether Henry was one of them.

As of Friday evening, police haven’t answered any of our questions about the incident, as we’ve tried to learn how many officers were at initially at the scene, whether they had bean bag guns at the time, and what type of pipe Henry used.

Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said they won’t be sharing any further details until the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office shares their findings.

WSAZ has also submitted a Freedom of Information request for police body-cam and dash-cam video from the incident.

A senior staff associate with the Charleston city attorney’s office says they will not be releasing the videos at this time, since what we’re requesting is part of a pending investigation.

On April 30 of last year, Charleston police did share body camera video from an officer-involved shooting and held a news conference -- fielding questions the same day the shooting happened.

The suspect in that incident last year did not die.

As to why the police department was more forthcoming with information more quickly then, Lt. Hazelett says cases involving death are more sensitive for all involved and are treated differently.

The officer involved Wednesday has been placed on critical incident leave, pending the findings of the prosecutor’s office, which is standard policy.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.