Reflecting on more than 100 years of the Charleston Department Store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Department Store has been a staple in the city for more than 100 years, but soon it’ll shut its doors.

Managers Tasha Ellis and Donnie Wilson both spent many years working at the Charleston Department Store. As the days tick toward their ultimate closing, they’re learning how much the store means to the city.

“They’ll tell you their parents came here when they were little,” Wilson said. “It’s good to hear people say that.”

“A lot of sad people, a lot of people who just through the neighborhood and all the way to Parkersburg and different places just telling stories about how Charleston Department Store touched their lives,” Ellis said.

Wilson said she started working at the store 44 years ago and with time winding down, she said it’s memories like those captured in her photo albums that remind her of all the good times.

“I started making them from the beginning,” she said. “It was really nice. We had a good time. "

Ellis said they want to say thank you to all the people who supported them throughout the last century.

“We appreciate all their business that kept us standing through all the years,” she said. “Without our great customers, we would not have made it this far.”

Everything in the store will be at least 30% off until they close in the spring.

