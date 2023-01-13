Winter wardrobe options with Kid’s Sale

Kid's Sale 01/12/2023
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like the cost of everything is going up, including the costs of kids’ clothes.

Kid’s Sale has plenty of affordable options for little ones, though.

Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue effort underway after car, truck collide
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Part Of A Two-Day Stretch Of Dynamic Weather For The Region.
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

Latest News

National Pizza Week with Backyard Pizza
National Pizza Week with Backyard Pizza
Obesity health concerns PMC
Obesity health concerns with Pikeville Medical Center
Thursday Briefing 1/12/23
Thursday briefing with Todd Nelson
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, January 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast