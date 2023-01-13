Winter wardrobe options with Kid’s Sale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like the cost of everything is going up, including the costs of kids’ clothes.

Kid’s Sale has plenty of affordable options for little ones, though.

Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

