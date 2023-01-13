Wintery start to King weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The long 2 day M.L.K weekend is here and with it comes some typical winter weather. Mind you the conditions will be nothing like what we experienced 29 years ago in 1994 when deep snows were followed by the coldest weather of the 20th century. So the coating of snow and cold temperatures in the 20s at night (teens in the mountains on Sunday morning) will be nothing to write home about.

Tonight, we will see snow flurries pass on occasion. Where heavier snow showers set up a quick coating to one inch of snow will fall. Careful of some slick bridges and steps later tonight where even a dusting occurs. Saturday will start cold enough for some slickness then a mainly cloudy daytime sky will feature highs in the mid 30s. Yes some late day sun is possible. Then as skies clear out Saturday night temperatures will tumble down to 20 with teens common in the snow covered high country.

Sunday will be the brightest day of the next 7 with blue skies and a chilly but tolerable high near 40. Sunday night looks fair and chilly here at home and in Cincinnati for the Bengals and local hotshot Joe Burrow as they invite the Baltimore Ravens to town for an NFL playoff game.

Monday is Martin Luther King Day and with many folks off from work the weather will cooperate as highs make the 50s.

One last note for skiers by Saturday night 3-6″ of fresh snow will have fallen so in concert with snow-making good conditions are assured at your favorite lodge!

