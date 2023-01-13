Wintry Friday ahead

Winter to stage a few day comeback
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another ho hum April day in January featured highs in the 60s area-wide despite the afternoon rains. Highs made the 60s for a 4th time this month. While those temperatures were not a record, they do represent a sign that the winter of 2022-23 if off to a mild start. Long forgotten now is the pre-Christmas polar vortex and its extreme cold temperatures. In concert with the warmth, we are in a genuine snow drought now half way thru the meteorological winter season (December first thru March 1).

Looking ahead the last of the rains will take until midnight to spin through. After that the cold air will come charging and we will likely see our second snowfall of the season on Friday, light though it will be.

Tonight showers and mild this evening then colder with snow showers by dawn. Low 35. Friday overcast, blustery and colder with snow showers leaving a grassy coating by day. Roads will be slick at night when snow showers stick to even paved surfaces. Temperatures will hove just above freezing by day then fall into the 30s at night.

Saturday starts grey and cold with patches of ice amidst leftover flurries before breaks in the clouds show up in the afternoon. Highs will inch above freezing.

Sunday will start frosty with lows near 20 then blue skies with a  brisk wind will see highs make 40.

