Deputies say wanted fugitive found sleeping in stolen car

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Pennsylvania man is awaiting extradition from Fayette County, West Virginia.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies said Kieran P Heilner, 21 of Holland, PA, was arrested for a warrant out of Pennsylvania for unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.

While out at the New River Gorge National Park Visitor Center, deputies were alerted via their computer system that one of the vehicles there was a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania.

When deputies approached the vehicle to find a VIN to confirm the stolen status, they found Heilner sleeping inside.

Deputies identified Heilner as a wanted fugitive from the state of Pennsylvania.

Heilner was booked into the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.

