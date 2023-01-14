First Warning Forecast | Sunday brings sunshine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After an unusually warm start to the month, Saturday finally felt like a mid-January day as clouds and a northwest breeze kept temperatures near freezing all day long. As the sky continues to clear Saturday night, temperatures plummet to the teens by Sunday morning. Despite the cold start, a full day of sunshine will allow temperatures to get back to seasonable for Sunday afternoon. Clouds then return quickly for MLK Day on Monday as rain showers arrive after dark. In fact, a couple waves of rain will be seen for the upcoming week as another unusually mild pattern sets up, keeping any more snow out of the picture for now.

Clouds have been breaking from northwest to southeast Saturday afternoon and will continue to do so through the evening hours. Temperatures fall to the mid 20s by midnight.

Under a clear sky Saturday night, low temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper teens. Slick spots are possible on side roads which may see water drainage from nearby hillsides.

Sunday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 40s for the afternoon.

On Monday, expect a sunny sky to start, followed by a cloudy sky to finish. Rain showers look to hold off until after sunset. High temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Rain showers are likely on Tuesday morning, then drier air moves in for the afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. High temperatures top out near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry to start. Then, another wave of rain arrives for the late-afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures reach the low 50s.

Showers are common on Thursday as high temperatures climb to 60 degrees again.

After a bit of lingering rain early, Friday trends drier but chillier under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the mid 40s.

Saturday sees a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s.

