First Warning Forecast | Wintry start to MLK weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a springy pattern just a couple days ago brought showers and thunderstorms to the region, now it looks and feels more like January with flurries and snow showers on this Saturday. Flurries will linger for a better part of the day, although any additional accumulation becomes less likely after sunrise. Still, a chilled day is on tap. By Sunday, sunshine breaks out, allowing temperatures to return to seasonable. Clouds then return quickly on Monday as rain showers arrive late-day. In fact, a couple waves of rain will be seen for next week as another unusually mild pattern sets up.

Saturday morning starts with flurries and snow showers across the region. Overnight accumulation has ranged anywhere from a dusting to a few inches, with the highest amounts near and in the mountains. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, so even though most roads may appear to be just wet, slick spots are certainly possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Flurries continue to fly Saturday morning under a cloudy sky, though snow will stop accumulating in the lower elevations after sunrise. Temperatures get to near 30 degrees by midday.

For Saturday afternoon, expect lingering clouds and flurries across southeastern Kentucky and southern/eastern West Virginia. Farther north and west, the flurries begin to taper, and some sunshine can break out. Either way, high temperatures only rise to the mid 30s.

The sky continues to clear everywhere Saturday evening and overnight. This will allow low temperatures to bottom out in the mid to upper teens. Slick spots are possible.

Sunday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 40s for the afternoon.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky. Rain showers are possible towards sunset. High temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Rain showers are likely on Tuesday morning, then drier air moves in for the afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry to start. Then, another wave of rain arrives for the late-afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures reach the low 50s.

Showers are common on Thursday as high temperatures climb to the upper 50s.

After a bit of lingering rain early, Friday trends drier but chillier under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the mid 40s.

