Kentucky has a new millionaire

KY Lottery
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky.

The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

