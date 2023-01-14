Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. near Allens Fork Road.

Deputies say the man who was driving left I-77, drove through the grassy median and went under the interstate bridge. The vehicle came to rest in a creek.

The victim was extricated by fire crews who responded to the scene.

Metro 911 dispatchers said there were no immediate reports of road closures.

Additional details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

